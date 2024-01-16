WORLD
Karim Benzema counters French minister's claims with defamation complaint
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's remarks linking Benzema to the Muslim Brotherhood have tarnished the popular footballer's reputation, says complaint.
Benzema, a French player of Algerian origin has voiced his support for Palestine and unlawfully prosecuted Muslims on many occasions. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 16, 2024

Karim Benzema has filed a complaint for defamation against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who last year said the former Real Madrid star had "notorious" links with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Benzema's complaint on Tuesday, lodged by lawyer Hugues Vigier, and seen by the AFP news agency, says these remarks "undermine" the player's honour and reputation.

In his complaint, Benzema, who plays for Saudi club Al Ittihad and is a Muslim, says he "has never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation, nor to [his] knowledge with anyone who claims to be a member of it".

He added: "I am aware of the extent to which, because of my notoriety, I am being used in political games, which are all the more scandalous given that the dramatic events since October 7 deserve something quite different from this type of statement."

Darmanin, a right-winger with designs on the French presidency, criticised Benzema after the former France striker and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in mid-October in support of the Palestinians of besieged Gaza, who, he claimed, were victims of "unjust bombardments" carried out by Israel.

The complaint has been lodged with the Cour de Justice de la Republique (CJR), the only French court empowered to prosecute members of the government for offences committed while exercising their duties.

The French player of Algerian origin voiced his support for Palestine and unlawfully prosecuted Muslims on many occasions.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," Benzema said on October 15.

The veteran striker has won many trophies with Real Madrid, where he spent most of his career, including the Spanish League, Spanish Cup, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
