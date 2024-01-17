Wednesday, January 17, 2024

1810 GMT — Russia said its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

The Defence Ministry said the fighters were mostly French mercenaries and the building was destroyed, with more than 60 people killed.

Local officials in Kharkiv said two Russian missiles struck a residential area in the centre of the city on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, two of them seriously, and badly damaging homes.

The French Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond for comment.

More updates 👇

1735 GMT — Swiss govt websites hit by pro-Russia hackers after Zelenskyy visit

Switzerland said that a cyber-attack claimed by a pro-Russian group temporarily disrupted access to a number of government websites, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Davos.

The government said that "the Russian-linked hacker group 'NoName' claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's attendance at the WEF annual meeting" in Davos.

In a statement, the government's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) stressed that "the cyber-attack was promptly detected" and specialists "took the necessary action to restore access to the websites as quickly as possible".

"An attack of this kind had been expected, and appropriate security measures were in place."

1646 GMT — Russia cannot and must not win in Ukraine: France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said in Davos that Russia cannot be allowed to win the war in Ukraine and for that Europeans must renew their efforts this year to help Kiev, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

1533 GMT — Ukraine's ally Poland looking into how to make more ammunition: minister

Poland's new government is looking into how it can make more ammunition and military equipment as it works on a new aid package for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in Davos.

Warsaw has been a close ally of Kiev during Russia's war in Ukraine, but relations were dealt a blow last year by a dispute over grain imports and a blockade of some border crossings by Polish truckers demanding that the European Union reinstate a permit system for Ukrainian hauliers.

Sikorski signalled his intention to put ties back on a stronger footing by visiting Ukraine last month, shortly after his appointment to the new Western-looking government, and the new government has announced a new aid package for Kiev.

1425 GMT — UK's Cameron says Ukraine aid in US interest

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron appealed for US lawmakers to approve new assistance to Ukraine, saying it would serve US interests not to "appease" Russia.

President Joe Biden's administration at the end of 2023 allocated a last batch of military aid to Ukraine as it struggles to persuade lawmakers of the rival Republican Party to approve some $61 billion in new funding.

"Fundamentally, there is a majority of Congress in support. We just need to find it," Cameron told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The former Conservative prime minister said that Ukraine’s war affects Europe but is "about American security, too".

1111 GMT — Blinken sceptical on Ukraine ceasefire with Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced doubts about reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Russia has not shown good faith nearly two years after military operation.

His remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland come a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while proposing a global peace summit, stayed firm that any settlement required Russia to leave Ukrainian territory.

"I don't see it," Blinken said of prospects for a ceasefire.

"We are always open to it, attentive to it, because more than anyone else the Ukrainian people want this," he said.

"But there has to be a willingness on the part of Russia to engage, to negotiate in good faith, based on the basic principles that have been challenged by its aggression -- territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence.

1019 GMT — Haven’t heard any official expressing 'war fatigue': Ukraine's foreign minister

Amid a perceived waning interest on the part of the West, Ukraine’s foreign minister said he has not heard any official of "war fatigue."

"I haven't heard any official, neither in a meeting nor in a private conversation, who would say, ‘Listen, we are tired of helping you.’ So when we mention this 'war fatigue,' we should clearly kind of define this term," Dmytro Kuleba said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It doesn't matter how tired or exhausted we will be. We will keep defending our country. So, it's absolutely normal for a human being or for a country to get tired, but it would be abnormal to stop defending yourself," he added.

0914 GMT — EU chief 'confident' of Hungary deal on Ukraine aid

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "confident" of getting Hungary to drop its veto on a $54-billion aid package (50-billion-euro) for Ukraine at a crunch summit in two weeks.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused in December to sign off on the assistance to prop up Kiev's state spending over the next four years.

The EU's 27 leaders agreed to reconvene for a new meeting in Brussels on February 1 to try to hammer out a deal with Budapest on the aid and a broader update to the bloc's budget.

"I am confident that a solution at 27 is possible," von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, told the European Parliament.

0828 GMT — Ukraine’s 2024 priority is to gain 'control of the skies'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said his country's priority for 2024 was to gain control over its skies, as Russia's full-scale assault on the country enters its third year.

"In 2024, of course the priority is to throw Russia from the skies. Because the one who controls the skies will define when and how the war will end," Kuleba said in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

0826 GMT — Ukraine says downed 19 Russian drones overnight

Kiev has said that Russia launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at targets in southern Ukraine overnight, and that its air defence systems destroyed all but one.

"The enemy struck with 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia and with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia from near Kharkiv," Ukraine's air force said in a statement on social media.

0809 GMT — EU 27 states will provide further funds to Ukraine: Von der Leyen

The chief of the European Union's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said she was "confident" all 27 member states will find a solution to provide funds to Ukraine, an issue currently in gridlock over Hungary's resistance.

Von der Leyen spoke to lawmakers in the EU parliament after EU leaders last month had agreed to start accession talks with Ukraine but failed to green-light a financial package worth $54 billion (50 billion euro) to Kiev over Hungary's veto.

0320 GMT — Russian strikes injure 17 in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor