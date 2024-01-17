President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored the value of the upcoming space mission during a meeting with Alper Gezeravci — Türkiye's first astronaut — who is embarking on a groundbreaking journey this Wednesday.

Erdogan and Gezeravci held a video conference during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which the Turkish leader stressed on the significance of the mission, both as a scientific endeavour and as a source of inspiration for children and young people.

Erdogan expressed hope that "this mission would be a new beginning," saying: "We will continue this mission. We will always aim higher."

"We are grateful to you for opening the curtain that limits our dreams for future generations," Erdogan told Gezeravci and his team.

'A new symbol of a growing and assertive Türkiye'