Oil prices fell as a stronger US dollar limited demand for greenback-denominated crude, though the rising risks of supply disruptions amid the intensifying conflict in the Red Sea curbed the losses.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.93 a barrel by 0215 GMT on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 43 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $71.97 a barrel.

Brent crude rose slightly on Tuesday while WTI fell as investors saw fundamentals weakening in the US but the ongoing naval and air conflicts in the Red Sea increased concerns of tankers having to reroute to avoid the area, increasing costs and the amount of time for deliveries.

The US dollar hovered near a one-month high on Wednesday after comments from US Federal Reserve officials pushing back against aggressive interest rate cut expectations.

The stronger dollar reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil for buyers paying in other currencies.

US strikes against Houthis