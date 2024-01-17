At least two people have been killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria's Oyo state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor, Seyi Makinde, said there were two deaths while 77 people were treated for injuries, most of them being discharged.

"Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast," Makinde added.

The explosion was heard in the state's capital of Ibadan, 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.