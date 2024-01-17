WORLD
Casualties reported after army helicopter crashes in Kyrgyzstan
The military chopper that crashed is a Mi-8, a Soviet-made military helicopter, and the mountain country's main city hosts an airbase.
Local media said information on the crew was being clarified. / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024

At least one person has died and seven have been injured in an army helicopter crash in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

"At 10:55 local time (0455 GMT) at the airbase Frunze-1 a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed," the Central Asian country's aviation agency Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya said in a statement on Wednesday.

"One person died and seven were wounded", according to the statement, which did not provide further details on the people.

Local media said information on the crew was being clarified.

Mi-8 is a Soviet-made military helicopter and the mountain country's main city hosts an airbase.

This is a developing story and it will be updated...

SOURCE:AFP
