Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, have taken a center stage in the Middle East crisis since last week when the US and UK forces targeted the group’s facilities in Yemen.

The confrontation, which revolves around Houthi attacks on cargo ships passing from the Red Sea, has raised concern about a wider conflict, which can drag in regional powers including Iran.

Houthis, a confederation of various tribes, control large part of Yemen especially the area adjacent to Red Sea’s critical Bab el Mandeb Strait. The group says it has targeted Israel-linked shipping vessels in support of Palestinians.

TRT World spoke to Nasr al Din Amer, deputy information minister of the Ansarallah (Houthis) and the head of Yemen’s Saba news agency, on the escalating tension and what Houthis’ want to achieve.

The interview has been edited for the sake of clarity.

TRT World: Will the Houthi attacks on the shipping lines in the Red Sea continue?

Nasr al Din Amer: First, I’d take this opportunity to thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the stance he has taken, rejecting the American-British aggression against Yemen. We would also like to thank Turkish people for their support of the oppressed Palestinians.

In response to your question, yes, Yemen will continue to target Israeli ships and those ships that are heading to the ports in occupied Palestine as long as the aggression against Gaza continues. This is a humanitarian and religious position that we have taken for our brothers in Palestine.

The aggression of the United States and its coalition partners against Yemen will not be able to protect Israeli ships. The solution is for them to stop Israel’s military action and lift the siege from Gaza.

How will the Houthis respond to the US-UK attacks?

Nasr al Din Amer: As for the Yemeni response to the aggression against Yemen, it will be two pronged. Firstly, we will frustrate what they want to achieve with the attack on Yemen that is protecting Israeli ships. Therefore, we continue to target Israeli ships or those heading there.

The other step involves a direct response to the American-British aggression, and this is inevitable and definitive, as you must have followed this week when the Yemeni armed forces [Houthis] struck an American ship [the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a US-owned bulk ship] in the Gulf of Aden.

These operations will continue against the American warships in the vicinity. The warships are not here for helping with navigation or as part of maritime framework. Theirs is a hostile presence meant to target Yemen, and this is unacceptable.

Through you, we say to the American people and the British people, that their Zionist governments are risking their economy and the security of their interests in order to protect Israel. But it is the American and British people who will be harmed by their governments' aggressive policies.