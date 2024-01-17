WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief: Israel-Lebanon war would be 'total disaster'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns of spillover from the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, saying urgent measures are essential to prevent a catastrophic scenario of full-fledged confrontation between in Lebanon.
UN chief: Israel-Lebanon war would be 'total disaster'
The United Nations chief suggested that a ceasefire in Gaza would help to avoid further chaos. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that a "full-fledged confrontation" between Israel and Lebanon would be a "total disaster" amid fears of a wider war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Guterres reiterated on Wednesday his call for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.

Since October 7, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed a near-daily exchange of fire between Israel's army and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"The spillover that is already taking place, the risk of a full-fledged confrontation in Lebanon, it would be a total disaster. We need to avoid it at all cost," Guterres said.

Yemeni Houthi group have also struck what they consider Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the Israeli assault there started on October 7 following Hamas attack on Israeli towns near the besieged enclave.

RelatedLebanon’s Hezbollah says ready for 'unrestricted warfare' with Israel
RECOMMENDED

Ceasefire to avoid further chaos

The United Nations chief suggested that a ceasefire would help to avoid further chaos.

"What we are seeing in the Red Sea, all this demonstrates that it's not enough. It's very important to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It's very important to have a humanitarian ceasefire," he said.

Guterres repeated his call for an independent Palestinian state to be established.

"I believe that the present situation has demonstrated that the two-state solution is an absolutely central way to solve this problem," he said.

RelatedSituation in Gaza nearing 'point of no return': UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit