The Jordanian army's military field hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza was badly damaged by Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the building, and the army said it held Israel "fully responsible" for a "flagrant breach of international law."

A hospital staff member was injured and would be flown back to Jordan for treatment while a patient was hit with shrapnel, the army said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The hospital incurred heavy damage ... The government will take all the measures necessary as a result of the aggression," the statement said, without elaborating.

The Israeli military could not immediately be reached for comment.