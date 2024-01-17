WORLD
Jordan-run hospital in Gaza damaged by Israeli shelling, two injured
The hospital is one of two that Jordan's armed forces run in Gaza that suffers from acute medical shortages amid Israeli war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.
Jordan says it is a "flagrant breach of international law." / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024

The Jordanian army's military field hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza was badly damaged by Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the building, and the army said it held Israel "fully responsible" for a "flagrant breach of international law."

A hospital staff member was injured and would be flown back to Jordan for treatment while a patient was hit with shrapnel, the army said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The hospital incurred heavy damage ... The government will take all the measures necessary as a result of the aggression," the statement said, without elaborating.

The Israeli military could not immediately be reached for comment.

The hospital is one of two that Jordan's armed forces run in Gaza that suffers from acute medical shortages amid Israeli war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The kingdom, which has been among Arab neighbours pushing Israel to allow more aid, is the only country that airdrops aid to Gaza, channelling it through these two medical facilities.

Jordan succeeded in getting Israel to allow the World Food Programme (WFP) to send deliveries to Gaza through another land route that begins from Jordan that has helped to ease pressure on the main Rafah border crossing, which is limited in capacity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
