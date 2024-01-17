At least $15 billion would be needed to rebuild housing in Gaza, Palestine Investment Fund chairman Mohammed Mustafa said at the World Economic Forum, after much of the besieged enclave was flattened by Israel's war on Gaza.

The Palestinian leadership would, in the short-term, continue to focus on humanitarian aid including food and water but eventually, the focus would shift to reconstruction, Mustafa said on Wednesday.

The war has driven most of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes, some of them several times, and caused a humanitarian crisis, with food, fuel and medical supplies running low.