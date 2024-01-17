Anadolu Agency crews have captured Israeli army attacks on various areas of illegally blockaded Gaza, as well as tanks’ movements along the border with the closed-off enclave.

The Israeli military continues to attack Gaza by land with howitzer tanks stationed at various points along the border, as well as from the air with warplanes and helicopters.

Howitzers on the Israeli side of the border were observed pointing their barrels toward Gaza, and Israeli army tanks were moving along the border.