A telecommunications blackout in the besieged Gaza has entered its sixth day, the longest continuous outage since Israel started its aggression on the Palestinian enclave, internet monitor NetBlocks said.

"The disruption, now entering its sixth day, is the longest sustained telecoms outage on record since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war," NetBlocks said on Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal blamed Israel's "heavy bombardment" of the territory for a previous blackout.

Humanitarian leaders have said communications blackouts impeded deliveries of aid.