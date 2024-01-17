The Turkish Parliament has extended the mandate of Turkish naval forces in the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters, the Arabian Sea, and adjacent regions for another year.

A presidential decree passed by the country’s parliament on Wednesday underscored how UN Security Council resolutions were taken against piracy and armed robbery in the areas from 2008 to 2021.

“By deploying naval elements of the Turkish Armed Forces, effective measures have been taken to ensure the security of Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-related commercial ships navigating in the region,” the decree stated.