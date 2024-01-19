"Two-state solution."

Last week, during his fourth tour of the Middle East since Israel’s war on Gaza began, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken once again brought up three words that have been bandied about for decades.

Blinken is reported to have reminded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his ultranationalist war cabinet, that establishing a Palestinian state is key to building geopolitical relations with Israel’s neighbouring Arab states once the war eventually ends. So what is the two-state solution, why has it never been implemented and is it still even a viable option?

At its simplest, it means a secure, sovereign Palestinian state that neighbours an equally secure and sovereign Israel, with a shared capital city of Jerusalem.

Some plans show the now fragmented West Bank under the Israeli occupation connected through a corridor to Gaza on the west.

This utopic Palestinian state would be home to some six million Palestinians, who would be able to move freely and securely between both areas, with no security checks, no blockades and no bombings.

Essentially, they would be comfortably coexisting on either side of a non-aggressive Israel, Leila Farsakh, a policy analyst with Palestinian affairs think tank Al Shabaka, told TRT World.

“It’s a fantastical idea to have two states living side by side without ever addressing the details that divide them, which is what countless rounds of talks have actually been doing,” she added.

Indeed, from the very beginning, the concerns of both would-be sovereign states have never been addressed.

The idea of carving out two states was first put on the table in 1937, when Palestine was under British mandate. Neither the State of Israel, nor the United Nations (nor its non-binding resolutions for that matter), had yet been created.

Unrest had been mounting. A growing Jewish population had steadily increased in number since thousands arrived after fleeing persecution in Europe to lay claim on ancient holy land. They would clash with a centuries-old local Arab population made up of Muslims and Christians who already called the land home. Arabs and Jews thus both staked claims to the right to self-determination in historical Palestine.

The British would take it upon themselves to propose a solution to a problem they had effectively created. Under the Peel Commission, it suggested that 20 percent of Palestine’s most fertile land be given to form a Jewish state.

The deal was quickly rejected by the Palestinian Arabs, who did not wish to relinquish their homes and their lands. They had instead wanted a sovereign democratic state, as had been earlier agreed with the British, with protected rights for Jewish minorities.

Israel, on the other hand, took the deal after it was put back on the table, this time repackaged by the UN in 1948 (Resolution 181). Except now 55 percent of historic Palestine was given to a Jewish minority to secure a homeland for its people.

This resolution paved the way for the razing of more than 500 Palestinian villages. Some 15,000 Palestinians were murdered by Zionist militia, and around 750,000 Palestinians were exiled from their homeland – never being allowed to return to their homes.

This period of violent statecraft became known to Palestinians as the nakba, or the catastrophe. What remained as land for the remaining Palestinians would fall under the West Bank, governed by Jordan, and Gaza, governed by Egypt, as transitory measures until Palestine could self-govern.

Israel seized all this land after the Arab-Israeli War in 1967, and although a recognised Palestinian leadership would come later, Israel had already cemented its role as coloniser.

Finding a way to coexist in this transformed geopolitical landscape of occupier and the occupied would busy diplomats and negotiators for the next six decades, with the concept of two states being raised whenever a US president started thinking about his legacy.

According to Farsakh, “It has always been the same format, the same narrative, and the same stumbling blocks – if the same roadmap hasn’t worked the first, second or third time, perhaps the problem was in the proposal itself?”

Such stumbling blocks included (and still include): the existence of Israeli settlements in the West Bank – there are now around 750,000 illegal settlers with settlements steadily expanding; disputes on the exact borders between where a new Palestine and Israel could coexist; the right to return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants who left or were exiled in 1948; and Jerusalem as a shared capital.

Was a two-state solution ever a real option?

Yes, it could have been, Israeli historian Ilan Pappe told TRT World.

“A viable Palestinian state, made up of the West Bank and Gaza, could have emerged after the June 1967 War.”

This was a war Israel stated was necessary for self-defence, and whose outcome saw soldiers invade and occupy a further 22 percent of Palestine, as well as land belonging to Egypt and Syria.

But Pappe, who is also a history professor at the University of Exeter, explained: “It depended solely on Israel, which did not wish to see a genuine and sovereign state from the first moment of the occupation. The best it could offer was a bantustan and from 1969 onwards, that (apartheid) bantustan shrunk in terms of space and authority.”

A concrete plan to legitimise a Palestinian state alongside Israel would come decades later as an outcome of the Oslo Accords in 1993, where the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO’s) chairman, Yasser Arafat, would meet Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in talks orchestrated by US President Bill Clinton.

It was here that Israel recognised the PLO as representing the Palestinian people – with the PLO agreeing in return to end armed resistance and recognise Israel as a legitimate state. Progress?

But other important matters were left hanging, like Israeli military presence in Palestinian territories, the transfer of authority to a Palestinian administration, the status of Jerusalem, and illegal Israeli settlements – all to be negotiated at a later date (but which never were).

Daniel Levy is the president of the US / Middle East Project (USMEP), an organisation that tries to find a mutually dignified and acceptable resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. He was also a former advisor to Rabin during the Oslo II talks in 1995, which went into the details on the structure of the peace process.

Speaking to TRT World, he said, “I think it's reasonable to say that the jury is out on whether a two-state solution was ever possible. The initial Oslo breakthrough happened at a moment of American unipolar power and at a moment where the leadership in both parties (Israeli and Palestinian) seemed to be edging towards that kind of dispensation.

“That's different from saying that the two-state option on offer would have been just or acceptable to everyone – obviously there was opposition on both sides.”

Levy added that the offer left Palestinian refugees excluded, in particular, and their rights ignored.

To make it work, the US should have held Israel to account and accepted the Palestinians' call for “a mini-state based on 22 percent of the historic land," he said.