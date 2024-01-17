Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler announced the neutralisation of 13 more PKK terrorists as Türkiye struck multiple targets in northern Iraq and Syria. This came in retaliation for the deadly attack on a Turkish military base in Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of nine soldiers.

As per the Defence Ministry, the attacks targeted 29 locations including bunkers, caves, oil installations and shelters belonging to the outlawed PKK and its Syrian branch, the YPG.

It can hence be argued that while Article 51 of the UN Charter justifies Türkiye’s legitimate acts of self-defence, other variables strengthen the right to respond, particularly against a terrorist organisation responsible for more than 40,000 deaths, including women, infants and children.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's resolve towards tackling the PKK threat through continued attacks in Syria and Iraq is based on the principle that incontrovertible evidence exists of PKK’s sanctuaries and ability to conduct operations in both countries. On the PKK, he was unequivocal in stating:

"Observing the principle of one nation, one flag, one homeland, one state – the guarantee of our national survival – is our red line."

As previously reported by Bloomberg,energy assets of the PKK, or rudimentary oil wells and refineries owned by them in northern Syria, continue to exist and provide terrorists with the ability to sustain themselves and carry out operations against Turkish soldiers and the civilian population with impunity.

In the aftermath of the Turkish base attack in Iraq, Turkish intelligence targeted a large compound where the French cement company Lafarge is located, in Aleppo’s Ayn el Arab district in northern Syria. The company Lafarge was used by the PKK as their headquarters since 2015 and the French cement makers also pleaded guilty to providing funds to Daesh in 2013-14.

In addition to the incontrovertible evidence, Türkiye's response is also backed by precedents in international law. On the inherent right to carry out cross-border attacks in another state to neutralise threats, bothcustomary international law and conventional international law allows for a nation to be reactive and responsive in factual contexts.

The PKK is known to engage in guerilla warfare, deploy improvised explosive devices, perform kidnap operations, operate unmanned aerial vehicles and conduct suicide bombings against the Turkish civilians, its armed forces and infrastructure. This demonstrates the factual context through which self-defence can be justified under international law.

Take the targets in December 2023 for example, where Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation neutralised Omer Abdullah al Dahham. Dahham held a purported leadership position in the PKK’s intelligence unit in the city of Tabqa in Syria and his activities spanned six years of attacking Turkish military bases in areas where operations Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield were conducted.