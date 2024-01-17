Iran's foreign minister has said that crises in the region will stop if Israel's war on besieged Gaza ends, warning that the war could heighten tensions across the Middle East.

"An end to the genocide in Gaza will lead to an end of military actions and crises in the region," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

"The security of the Red Sea is tied to the developments in Gaza, and everyone will suffer if Israel's crimes in Gaza do not stop ... All the [resistance] fronts will remain active."

US President Joe Biden on Friday called Yemen's Houthi group a "terrorist" entity, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight.

The Houthi group, which has been targeting Red Sea's shipping in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel, has threatened a "strong and effective response" to the US and British strikes.

Amir-Abdollahian also said Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iran has said its Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked Israel's "spy HQ" in Iraq in the city of Erbil on Monday. Iraq later denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.