Thursday, January 18, 2024

1432 GMT –– Russia’s top diplomat dismissed a US proposal to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control, saying it's impossible while Washington offers military support to Ukraine.

Speaking at his annual news conference, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of fueling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on Russian territory and warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict despite Western assistance for Kiev.

Commenting on a US proposal to resume contacts in the sphere of nuclear arms control, Lavrov described it as “unacceptable,” saying that Moscow has put forward its stance in a diplomatic letter last month. He argued that for such talks to be held, Washington first needs to revise its current hostile policy toward Russia.

1800 GMT –– Ukraine hits targets in St Petersburg with domestic-made drone

Ukraine hit targets in Russia's St Petersburg overnight using a domestic-produced drone that flew 1,250 km (775 miles), a Ukrainian government minister was quoted as saying by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

A Ukrainian military source told Reuters news agency earlier that an oil terminal in Russia's second city, located some 850 km (530 miles) from the nearest section of the Ukrainian border, was targeted as part of a "new stage of work in this region".

"...Last night we hit the target, and this thing flew exactly 1,250 kilometres last night," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister of strategic industries who oversees weapons production, was quoted as saying in Davos.

Reuters could not independently verify the statements. A Russian-appointed official in occupied southeastern Ukraine said earlier that Ukraine had tried and failed to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal with a drone overnight.

1729 GMT –– UN's atomic agency concerned about Zaphorizhzhia plant: official

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi said the situation at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia was "extremely worrying", even if there are no signs the plant has become a military installation.

"We have been able to confirm that there is no militarisation of the plant, in the sense of having heavy military equipment or artillery equipment there," he said. "And in the past few months, there haven't been any direct attacks on the plant."

On the other hand, "we've had problems in terms of blackouts, and interruption of external power supply, which are equally dangerous because if we lose power, we lose the capacity to cool the reactors and of course, there could be an accident."

1529 GMT –– Kiev indicts pro-Russian ex-PM

Ukraine indicted its former prime minister on charges of justifying Russia's military campaign and calling for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution.

The General Prosecutor's Office did not name him, but published a slightly blurred photo of Mykola Azarov, a pro-Russian prime minister who resigned in 2014 amid Ukraine's pro-European Maidan revolution.

Ukrainian media also reported it was Azarov, who has long been the target of legal proceedings in Kiev, that was charged.

1529 GMT –– Russia summons French ambassador after report of mercenaries in Ukraine: TASS

Russia summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, a day after Moscow said its forces had killed French mercenaries in Ukraine.

Russia said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

"In connection with the destruction by the Russian armed forces of a temporary deployment point of foreign fighters in Kharkiv, among whom were several dozen Frenchmen, the French ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," state-run TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying.

1439 GMT –– Russian claim of French 'mercenaries' in Ukraine false: Paris

Paris denied Russia's claim it had bombarded French "mercenaries" in eastern Ukrainian city Kharkiv, saying it did not employ guns-for-hire.

"France has no 'mercenaries' either in Ukraine or anywhere else, unlike some people," the foreign ministry told AFP news agency, calling the claim "another clumsy Russian manipulation".

1435 GMT –– Recent Russia attacks in Ukraine not militarily effective: NATO official

Russia's recent attacks in Ukraine are not militarily effective, said the chief of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer.

"While Russia's most recent attacks are devastating, they are not militarily effective," said Bauer.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is currently in a phase where the conflict is "not moving a lot", Bauer also said. "We should not expect a miracle happening on either side," he added.

1413 GMT –– Ukraine says it is working 'intensively' to restore air travel

Ukraine has been working "intensively" to restore air travel to the country after it was suspended at the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, a senior presidential official said.

"I don't want to create over-expectations... but I can tell you we are working very intensively to recover the air connection in Ukraine," Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said in Davos.

1319 GMT –– Ukraine faces 'real and pressing' ammo shortage: ministry

Ukraine said its army faced a serious ammunition shortage, after almost two years of fighting Russian forces.

"A shortage of ammunition is a very real and pressing problem that our Armed Forces are facing at present," Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said.

1315 GMT –– Russia says captured small village in east Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had captured a small village in eastern Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, as a result of successful actions of Southern Group troop units, the settlement of Vesele in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," Russia's defence ministry said in a briefing.

1245 GMT –– Hungary wants 'yearly' review of EU aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for EU support to Ukraine to be reviewed annually, as difficult negotiations on the issue continue ahead of an EU summit.

His proposal is in stark contrast with a recent appeal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to provide Ukrainians with "predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond" to help the country regain "its rightful territory".

Orban is the only EU leader who has maintained close ties with the Kremlin since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

1115 GMT –– Offensive in Ukraine 'cleansed' Russian society: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow's large-scale military intervention against Ukraine had "cleansed" Russian society, after thousands fled the country or were detained after fighting broke out.