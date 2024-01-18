In the occupied West Bank, Hafeth Ghazawneh waits in quiet frustration for customers to visit his falafel stall, which has been deserted since October 7.

His breakfast and lunch offerings were popular with craftsmen from workshops near Al Bireh, the twin city of Ramallah before Israel launched its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"Now they're bringing their meals from home because the situation is so difficult," Ghazawneh tells the AFP news agency, fearing he will have to shut up shop if the war in the blockaded enclave continues.

Ghazawneh says his income has plummeted from around $1,850 per month to just $530.

His worsening situation reflects the current status of the occupied West Bank economy, which is in tatters as the war on Gaza rages.

The World Bank has estimated the occupied West Bank's GDP could fall by six percent this year, while the International Labour Organization said 32 percent of jobs have already been lost.

The unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 30 percent, up from 14 percent before the war, according to Taher al Labadi, a researcher at the French Institute for the Near East [Ifpo].

Ballooning losses

Israel has also withdrawn 130,000 work permits from Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, leaving many with no source of income.

The three million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has illegally occupied since 1967, cannot travel to Israel without a permit.

Bishara Jubran, manager of a household products and cosmetics factory in Ramallah, considers himself lucky because he has been able to keep all 70 of his employees on the books.

But his business has stopped producing soaps made from Dead Sea ingredients, which he used to sell to hotels.

As the war rages and visitors stay away, he estimates his losses at $200,000 last year.

He keeps his factory afloat by selling washing powder and other household products on the Palestinian market.

But none of his goods is allowed into besieged Gaza, a key market that used to make up 20 per cent of his sales.