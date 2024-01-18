Israel's extremist far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for the "occupation of the Gaza Strip" and encouraged the expulsion of its residents despite international criticism of such statements.

His remarks came in an interview conducted by Israel’s Channel 13 on Wednesday.

Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power [Otzma Yehudit] party, criticised the course of the Israeli war on besieged Gaza, saying: "My critique of the war's course is clear: progress must be made to bring about a resolution."

"The soldiers are doing an excellent job, but in the mini-cabinet [Israeli cabinet], you must give them [the soldiers] support to resolve it," he added.

Ben-Gvir expressed his hope that elements of the Likud party would not hinder the progress achieved in the war on the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Likud, is leading negotiations with the "There is a Future" party led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, "to bring them into the government at my expense."

"Gaza must be occupied. Stay inside it and encourage the voluntary migration of its residents. If we win the war, it will be practically accomplished," he said.

Ben-Gvir is known for his anti-Arab diatribes, and he draws inspiration from Meir Kahane, an American-born terrorist and a former Israeli MP whose Kach party was banned in Israel after the 1994 murder of 29 Palestinians praying in Hebron by one of his supporters.