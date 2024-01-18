Almost 2,000 suspects have been detained in Ecuador following the wave of violence that the country experienced last week, according to authorities.

Some 158 of the people arrested are prosecuted for terrorism.

On Jan. 9, images of armed men who burst into a television studio during a live broadcast and held journalists at gunpoint made international news headlines.

That same day, incidents of violence in at least six prisons began, where 178 guards and other staff were held hostage by prisoners. Days later, all prison staff who were seized were finally freed.

In response to the acts of violence, President Daniel Noboa decided to designate 22 criminal groups as terrorist organisations, declare a 60-day state of emergency and recognise an "internal armed conflict" in the South American country.

Authorities also claim to have killed five alleged members of the gangs now classified as terrorists, while two police officers were murdered and another eleven were freed from different kidnappings carried out by these groups.