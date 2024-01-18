Pakistan's military is on "extremely" high alert and any "misadventure" from the Iranian side will be met forcefully, a top Pakistani security source has said amid escalating tensions between the neighbours.

The source spoke to Reuters on Thursday after the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants.

The death toll from the strikes rose to nine people, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, up from seven earlier.

"Two men were also killed in the missile attack this morning in one of the border villages of Saravan, bringing the death toll to nine," the official IRNA news agency said quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kanaani says Tehran strongly condemns Pakistan's strikes. Tehran also summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires in response to the attack.

However, Pakistan's strikes come two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.