New car sales in Europe rebounded with a bang in 2023, rising by 13.9 percent as electric vehicles overtook diesel for the first time, an industry group has said.

Sales of new electric cars shot up by 37 percent year-on-year and accounted for 14.6 percent of those overall, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Thursday.

The figures marked a stark turnabout from those of 2022 when new vehicle registrations dropped to their lowest levels since 1993 as component shortages hindered automakers.

In particular, sales in France, Italy and Spain posted double-digit increases, compared with 2022.