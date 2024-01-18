Türkiye has expressed concerns about the escalating regional developments that started with Iran's attacks against targets in Iraq, followed and expanded by Iran's strikes on targets inside Pakistan, and further escalated after attacks by Pakistan.

"Problems should be resolved within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter, in mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and with an understanding of friendship and brotherhood," the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Türkiye is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the disputes.

The statement called Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to act with common sense and show restraint.

"We hope that all issues will soon come to an end through dialogue and cooperation without further threatening regional security and stability," it added.

Islamabad on Thursday said it launched precision strikes against "separatist terrorists" in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan region, two days after Tehran struck what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Türkiye's diplomatic efforts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday urged "friendly" and "brotherly" countries to avoid problems with each other amid the current tension in its region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan spoke to his Iranian, Pakistani, and Iraqi counterparts, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Fuad Hussein, respectively, and "advised that the issue should not escalate further, and urged the restoration of calm."

He also expressed the need for sides to act calmly, refrain from steps that would jeopardise stability, and reduce tensions in the region.

"Unfortunately, we see that the war in Gaza has increased regional escalation," he told a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Türkiye will continue to do whatever is necessary to reduce the tension between Pakistan and Iran, he said.

Gaza war

During the joint press conference in Amman, Jordanian King Abdullah II hailed Türkiye's efforts to end the deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza and "expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's steadfast positions and efforts to end the war," according to the royal court's statement.

He underlined the importance of coordinating between Amman and Ankara to end Israel's aggression.