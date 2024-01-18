Diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Iran have escalated after the two neighbours carried out military strikes inside each other’s territories.

Pakistan launched a precision attack against Baloch separatists in Iran early on Thursday after an Iranian missile strike on the Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), a terror group, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Despite the ongoing crisis, the two countries have a long-standing relationship. Here are five key points, which have shaped diplomatic ties over the years.

Militancy

Tensions escalated significantly between Islamabad and Tehran in April 2017 when Jaish al Adl members killed 10 Iranian border guards and then escaped across the border to the Pakistani side.

At the time, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of the general staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, urged Pakistan to confront the group, cautioning that if it failed to do so, Tehran possessed the capability to target militant "safe-havens, wherever they are".

Related Pakistan recalls its envoy, suspends all Iran contacts after air strike

In 2022, Pakistani Baloch insurgents, who are seeking independence from Islamabad, attacked a checkpoint in the Kech district of Balochistan province, killing 10 Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistan accused Iran of supporting the attack and warned that "if there are more attacks, we will take decisive action".

Diverse geopolitical interests

The diverse nature of geopolitics further complicates the dynamics between Pakistan and Iran.

Iran has backed Shia groups including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which have occasionally targeted the United States and its allies in the Middle East.

The Houthis engaged in a years-long conflict with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have maintained close ties, with Riyadh providing significant financial support to help Islamabad address current account challenges.