The war in Gaza will hit economies across the Middle East if it is not resolved and the conflict urgently needs a non-military solution, Qatar's finance minister told Reuters news agency.

Qatar, whose mediators are involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, has also helped mediate in several regional conflicts including in Afghanistan.

"The solution is really to look for a permanent solution for the main issue in the Middle East which is the Palestinian problem ... This cannot be fixed by military actions," Qatar's Finance Minister Ali al Kuwari said in Davos.

"If you leave them long term unresolved, we will always go through cycles of violence, cycles of unrest, and which always will slow down the region," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss mountain resort.

Israel has launched a relentless military assault on Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

During Israel’s offensive, at least 24,600 Palestinians have been killed and 61,504 others injured. The majority of the victims were children and women.

Iran-backed militias in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have also attacked targets in the region to support Palestinians.

Top LNG exporter Qatar is also one of the world's largest investors through its QIA sovereign wealth fund (SWF) and its assessment of risks has implications for its investments.