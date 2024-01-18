The Turkish president and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party has announced 48 more mayoral candidates for the country's local elections in March.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan named on Thursday Turgut Altinok and Hamza Dag as the ruling AK Party's mayoral candidates in Ankara and Izmir, respectively.

Other mayoral candidates for 17 metropolitan and 31 provincial municipalities were also announced at a meeting of the AK Party in the capital Ankara in early January.

Erdogan already named Murat Kurum, who is currently a member of the Turkish parliament and previously served as the environment and urbanisation minister, for the Istanbul race.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced the 36 political parties eligible to run in the March 31 local elections.