Turkish, Greek ministers discuss enhancing cooperation in Aegean Sea
The two ministers exchange views on joint initiatives to combat irregular migration and enhance cooperation between coast guard authorities.
In the meeting, the issue of strengthening cooperation and communication between the Turkish-Greek Coast Guard authorities was evaluated.  /Photo: AA / Others
January 18, 2024

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has met with Christos Stylianidis, Greece’s minister of shipping and island policy, in the capital Ankara to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

"During the meeting between the two delegations, views were exchanged on strengthening the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the responsibilities of the two ministries," Yerlikaya said on Thursday on X.

The two ministers discussed "Ways of cooperation between the two countries for the joint fight against irregular migration in the Aegean Sea and migrant smuggling," Yerlikaya said.

"Additionally, the issue of strengthening cooperation and communication between the Turkish-Greek Coast Guard authorities was evaluated," he added.

Stylianidis also paid a courtesy visit to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
