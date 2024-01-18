A lot of familiar faces will be running in February's elections in Pakistan, much to the despair of many young people in the country.

Last October, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country after living in self-exile for four years in the United Kingdom. Sharif was facing corruption charges and had faced a lifetime ban from running in elections.

However, the country’s Supreme Court has recently abolished lifetime bans on contesting elections for people with criminal convictions, paving the way for Sharif to participate in elections this year. His party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is widely considered to be the frontrunners in the February vote.

Sharif’s main rival is the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He was removed from his position in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan is currently in prison, facing corruption charges as well as other charges that he denies.

Although his party has been allowed to run in next month's elections, many members claim that they are being treated unfairly.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the country's electoral watchdog, rejected the nomination papers of dozens of PTI candidates. Khan and Senior Vice Chairman of the party Shah Mehmood Qureshi have also had their nomination papers cancelled.

The third primary contender is the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), led by the young Bilawal Bhutto, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. His father Asif Ali Zardari, who is the co-chairperson of the party, as well as other party members, have been accused of money-laundering.

The transition from frustration to hopelessness has become quite evident among the youth who have no faith in the country’s political system and have started to look for opportunities abroad.

The PML-N, PTI, and PPP are the three mainstream political parties that are at the forefront this year, as they were in 2013 and then in 2018. This year, the primary focus of the mainstream political parties is how the elections will be taking place.

Concerns such as terrorism, the economic crisis, and pollution are all top issues for Pakistan, but at the moment they have taken a backseat in the agenda of the political parties for now.

The majority of the country’s population is young, with 64 percent under the age of 30 years old. The state of elections being conducted this year would usually be seen as alarming, for many young Pakistanis however that is unfortunately common.

The transition from frustration to hopelessness has become quite evident among the youth who have no faith in the country’s political system and have started to look for opportunities abroad.

According to a 2021 survey by Gallup Pakistan, voter turnout for young people (ages 18-35 years old) for the elections in 2013 and 2018 was quite low. Some 37 percent of young people were not registered to vote or were unaware whether they were registered, and 27 percent were of the view that the elections would not make any difference.

Some 17 percent held the view that every candidate was the same. The survey also found 40 percent wanted to move abroad.

For many young Pakistanis disillusioned with the political process at home, leaving the country is the solution, whether it's through job opportunities, university enrollment, or even illegally.