French police threaten to disrupt airports during Paris Olympics
Asking for better working conditions and pay bonuses, French police say they are a united front of 13 unions and will stand their ground until their demands are met, carrying out their duties in a slowdown if necessary.
Thursday is a strike day for the few police employees who have the right to stop working - forensics and some members of the administration. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024

French police have threatened to disrupt airports during the Paris 2024 Olympics if their demands for bonuses and decent working conditions are not met, they said.

Law enforcement officers have been demonstrating in the French capital and elsewhere demanding answers from the Ministry of Interior over their request for a 2,000-euro ($2,174.00) "Olympic bonus" and guarantees that "social measures", notably on child care during the summer, will be approved.

Thursday is a strike day for the few police employees who have the right to stop working - forensics and some members of the administration.

"We will cause fear (if our demands are not met)," Chafia Boutara, administrative secretary at the Alliance Police union told Reuters news agency as a dozen police officers demonstrated and lit blue flares in front of the Paris city hall.

"There will be tougher actions. We will block airports with officers taking not three minutes but 25 to check passports. Then you'll see that the boss of Aeroport de Paris will pick up his phone and call the government."

Last week police officers paraded on open-top buses through Paris to urge the authorities to accelerate talks about labour conditions and pay during the July 26-August 11 Olympics.

Heavy mobilisation

Starting in the middle of the national holiday season, the Olympics are set to put a further strain on Paris's workforce amid heightened security threats and chronic staffing shortages in the police, hospitals and public transport.

Some 30,000 police officers and soldiers will be mobilised to secure the opening ceremony on July 26, when some 500,000 people are expected to watch athletes and delegations sail along the Seine river.

"The ministry needs to understand that we're 13 unions in this," Mickael Vinard, head of the police forensics union, told Reuters.

"We serve the state. We want the Olympics to be a success but our authorities have been turning a deaf ear to our demands. They should have anticipated that childcare services will be closed, for instance.

"We want the people who come to Paris, Lille, Marseille or Tahiti for the Olympics to be safe."

The surfing events at the Games are scheduled to be held on the Tahiti site of Teahupoo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
