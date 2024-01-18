US President Joe Biden has said air strikes by Pakistan and Iran on each other's territory showed Tehran was not "well-liked", as the White House warned against any escalation.

"As you can see, Iran is not particularly well liked in the region," Biden told reporters on Thursday at the White House when asked about the clashes.

Tensions between Islamabad and Tehran have soared after Iran struck alleged militant targets in Pakistan and Pakistan responded in kind.

The situation has also added to broader tensions in and around the Middle East, where Iran-aligned groups are in confrontation with Israel and the United States following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

Biden said the United States was now trying to understand how the Iran-Pakistan situation would develop, adding: "Where that goes we're working on now - I don't know where that goes."

Call for restraint

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was monitoring the situation "very, very closely" and was in touch with Pakistani officials.