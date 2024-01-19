Friday, January 19, 2024

2039 GMT — A Palestinian resistance group allied to Hamas in besieged Gaza has released a video showing an Israeli captive who they said had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

"Despite intensive efforts to save his life, the Zionist enemy killed him in another strike a few days ago," said a caption on the video sent out on social media by the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades.

The man, who is shown being treated for a wound and is alive throughout the video, is named by the fighters and bears a resemblance to one of the images released by the families of the captives.

Hamas' armed wing released a video on Monday announcing the death of two captives, who were later confirmed dead by their community.

2039 GMT — US Democrats push Biden over Israeli carnage in Gaza

Dozens of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats have signed a letter urging his administration to reaffirm that the United States strongly opposes "the forced and permanent displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza.

The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, led by US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jamie Raskin, was signed by 60 Democratic House of Representatives members, reflecting concern, especially on the left, over the steep toll on Palestinian civilians of Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"We urge you to continue to reiterate the United States' firm commitment to this position and ask that you provide clarification regarding certain provisions of the administration's supplemental humanitarian and security funding request," the letter said.

Separately, a group of Democratic senators said on Friday that 18 Democrats in that chamber support an amendment that would require that any country receiving funding in the supplemental use the money in accordance with US law, international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict.

Also this week, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, forced a vote on a resolution that would have frozen security aid to Israel unless the State Department produced a report within 30 days examining whether Israel committed human rights violations in its campaign against Hamas.

Seventy-two senators voted to set the resolution aside, versus 11 who backed it, easily clearing the simple majority needed to kill the resolution in the 100-member chamber.

1921 GMT — Israel murders two mothers 'each hour' in Gaza

Two mothers have been murdered in besieged Gaza every hour since Israel's war on the blockaded enclave began, according to a UN Women report published.

"Since then, we have seen evidenced once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said.

Women and children account for roughly 70 percent of people who have been murdered by Israel in Gaza, according to the report.

"These are people, not numbers, and we are failing them. That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt us all for generations to come," Bahous said.

The UN Women also voiced concern over the "shocking accounts of unconscionable" sexual violence and called for accountability, justice, and support for those affected.

According to the report, at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households, and at least 10,000 children may now be fatherless.

"We continue to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. No effort must be spared to ensure that women and girls in Gaza receive the humanitarian assistance they need, including safety and protection, immediately and unimpeded," she added.

1909 GMT — US, UK carry out air strikes on Houthis in Yemen again

US and UK have carried out air strikes on Yemen's western Hudaida city, Houthi group says.

"US-UK aggression targets Al Jabana area in Hudaida city," the Houthi-run Al Masirah channel said in a brief statement.

The US has confirmed three new strikes on Yemen, saying "self-defence strikes" targeted Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles "that were ready to launch attacks".

1901 GMT — Biden still believes in possibility of two-state solution: White House

US President Joe Biden still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East, White House national security adviser John Kirby has said.

Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour to Gaza, Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

1833 GMT — Internet services gradually returning to Gaza: telecom firm

Internet services are starting to return to besieged Gaza after a week long blackout, telecom operator Paltel has said.

"We announce the gradual return of communication services in various areas of the Gaza," the firm said in a statement.

1827 GMT — Turkish vice president says most countries reject Israeli onslaught on Gaza, urges UN reform

While Israel's indiscriminate attacks have left Gaza devastated, the overwhelming majority of the international community has rejected this injustice, Türkiye's vice president has told the non-aligned world leaders.

Speaking at a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda, Cevdet Yilmaz criticised the UN Security Council for failing to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, battered by over three months of Israeli ground assault and bombardment, and urged its reformation.

1812 GMT —Access denials by Israel prevent humanitarian deliveries: UN

The access denials by the Israeli military are preventing humanitarian deliveries into Gaza, a UN spokesperson has said.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are reporting that Israeli restrictions on the import of critical equipment, including communications devices, are severely compromising safe and effective aid operations anywhere in Gaza," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"In the north, we and our partners are trying to increase humanitarian deliveries, but access denials by the Israeli military are preventing a scale-up," he said.

1809 GMT — Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Houthi areas

Thousands of Yemeni people participated in mass rallies in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have been facing an Israeli onslaught for over 100 days.

The rallies were called by the Houthi group in several cities and areas under its control, under the theme "Firm in standing with Palestine, US mother of terrorism."

1725 GMT — Aid workers can make little impact on 'ocean' of need in Gaza - MSF

Medical aid workers are only able to help with a tiny fraction of Gaza's humanitarian needs as conditions there deteriorate following nearly 15 weeks of war, staff from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

Shortages of medical personnel and supplies, denials of access by Israel, damage and risks from military activity all made it hugely challenging to treat injuries, provide routine care, prevent the spread of disease and tackle increasing malnutrition, they said.

"Our impact is very, very low because there are almost 2M of people in need of health care," said Enrico Vallaperta, an intensive care nurse who returned from an MSF mission in Gaza.

1658 GMT — EU seeks strong int'l intervention in Israel-Palestine conflict

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the international community should "strongly intervene" in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"If we don’t, the seeds of hate that are being sewn in Gaza will sprout and the spiral of hate and violence will continue generation after generation, funeral after funeral," Borrell said at the University of Valladolid, where he was given an honorary doctorate.

He said the last solid attempt at peace was during the Oslo Accords 30 years ago, but that neither Israel nor Palestine had enough support for it at the time.

1711 GMT — Three homes destroyed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

Israeli air strikes have completely destroyed at least three houses in southern Lebanon, official news agency NNA and the mayor of the affected border community said.

The NNA reported four houses were targeted "since this morning by the Israeli air force in Kfar Kila", a village near the Israel-Lebanon border, while three were "completely destroyed".

A fifth home was also targeted by artillery fire, the NNA said.

1647 GMT — Public support in Israel for Netanyahu's premiership falls: poll

A recent poll found that only 31 percent of Israelis see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the most suitable figure for the premiership.

Israeli daily Maariv reported on the survey results published, stating that 31% of respondents "believe that Netanyahu is the most suitable for the premiership, while 50% said that the War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz is more suitable for the position."

According to the survey, 19 percent did not have a specific answer on the matter, the newspaper reported.

1640 GMT — Rifts emerge among top Israeli officials

A member of Israel's War Cabinet has casted doubt on the country's strategy for releasing hostages held by Hamas, saying only a ceasefire can free them, as the prime minister rejected the United States' calls to scale back its offensive.

The comments by former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot offered the latest sign of disagreement among top Israeli officials over the direction of the war now in its fourth month.

In his first public statements on the course of the war, Eisenkot also said that claims the dozens of hostages could be freed by other means amounted to spreading “illusions.”

1346 GMT — Russia urges Hamas to release hostages at Moscow talks: ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with member of Hamas political bureau Musa Abu Marzouk in the capital Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

Russia urged Hamas to release all its hostages during talks with the Palestinian group in Moscow, saying the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached "catastrophic" levels.

Russian diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov "stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October" in talks with Hamas politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

1448 GMT — Israeli army confirms murdering director of Al Quds Today channel in Gaza

The Israeli army has confirmed that it killed the director of Al Quds Today channel Wael Abu Fannouna in Gaza, claiming that he held the position of deputy head of the media system affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

"Yesterday, Thursday, Wael Abu Fanouna, Deputy Head of the Media System affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, was eliminated in an airstrike carried out by the air force under the guidance of the Military Intelligence and the General Security Service” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army claimed: "Wael Abu Fannouna previously worked as an assistant to Khalil al Bahtini, the leader of the northern region in Islamic Jihad. Later, he was promoted in 2017 to the position of deputy head of the media system affiliated with the organisation."

1408 GMT — EU adopts Hamas sanction regime: senior official

The European Union has adopted a dedicated sanctions regime targeting Palestinian resistance group Hamas, a high-ranking EU official said, adding that the first measures would target six people involved in the financing of Hamas.

"What we are doing now - it has been done today and I think it will be announced in the coming hours - (is that) we have adopted a dedicated regime for Hamas. We have listed six people" the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official added the six people were all from Arab or African countries and were all involved in financing Hamas, which has become the subject of Western reprisal after its assault on Israel last October.

1354 GMT — EU ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian top diplomats

EU foreign ministers will hold a series of meetings Monday with counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab nations about the war in Gaza and prospects for a future peace settlement, officials have said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al Maliki are not expected to meet each other during their Brussels visits. The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will also meet with European ministers in Brussels as fears swirl that a wider conflict could engulf the Middle East.

1319 GMT — Irish MEPs denounce EU call for conditional cease-fire in Gaza