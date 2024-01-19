Mexico and Chile have expressed "growing worry" over "an escalation of violence" after several months of Israel's war on Gaza in a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over possible war crimes.

In a statement, Mexico's Foreign ,inistry argued that the ICC was the proper forum to establish potential criminal responsibility, "whether committed by agents of the occupying power or the occupied power."

"The action by Mexico and Chile is due to growing worry over the latest escalation of violence, particularly against civilian targets," it said.

Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and does not recognise its jurisdiction. But the ICC's prosecutor has stressed his court has jurisdiction over potential war crimes carried out by Hamas resistance fighters in Israel and by Israelis in besieged Gaza.

Mexico cited "numerous reports from the United Nations that detail many incidents that could constitute crimes under the ICC's jurisdiction."

Chile's Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren told reporters on Thursday in Santiago that his nation was "interested in supporting the investigation into any possible war crime" wherever they might occur.

Genocide case at ICJ