Somalia has ruled out mediation with Ethiopia unless Addis Ababa cancels a controversial maritime deal with its breakaway region of Somaliland.

"There is no space for mediation unless Ethiopia retracts its illegal MoU and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," the Somali Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday.

The two countries have a history of stormy relations and territorial feuds, fighting two wars in the late 20th century.

Somaliland's government on Thursday alleged Somalia had "intentionally reneged on all agreements made with Somaliland" including on security matters and air space access.

The statement came after the Somali Civil Aviation Authority said it denied entry on Wednesday to an Ethiopian Airlines overflight to the Somaliland capital, Hargeisa.

On Thursday, the authority also refused entry into Somali airspace to a Thai-registered cargo plane flying from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Hargeisa.

The African Union's Peace and Reconciliation Council, a conflict resolution body, on Wednesday urged the two neighbours "to exercise restraint, de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue towards finding a peaceful resolution of the matter".

Tensions in Horn of Africa

East Africa grouping IGAD also held an extraordinary summit in Uganda on Thursday to discuss the feud and the conflict in Sudan.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is in Kampala for a meeting with other regional heads of state.

Ethiopia will not be attending because it was invited at "very short notice", a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated since landlocked Ethiopia reached a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on January 1 that gives it much sought-after access to the sea.

In return, Somaliland — which unilaterally declared independence in 1991 — has said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition. This has not been confirmed by Addis Ababa.