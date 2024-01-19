Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected calls from the United States to scale back Israel’s invasion of Gaza or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.

The tense back and forth reflected what has become a wide rift between the two allies over the scope of Israel’s war and its plans for the future of the beleaguered territory.

“We obviously see it differently,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Netanyahu spoke just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel would never have “genuine security” without a pathway toward Palestinian independence.

In a nationally televised news conference, Netanyahu struck a defiant tone, repeatedly saying that Israel would not halt its offensive until it realised its goals of destroying Hamas and bringing home all remaining hostages.

Israel's war on Gaza

Israel launched the offensive after an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

The war has stoked tensions across the region, threatening to ignite other conflicts. Israel's assault, one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history, has killed nearly 25,000 Palestinian civilians, according to Gaza health authorities, caused widespread destruction and uprooted over 80 percent of the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

The staggering cost of the war has led to increasing calls from the international community to halt the brutal offensive.

Two-state solution

After initially giving Israel wall-to-wall support in the early days of the war, the United States, Israel’s closest ally, has begun to express misgivings and urged Netanyahu to spell out his vision for postwar Gaza.

The United States has said the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, which governs semi-autonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, should be “revitalised” and return to Gaza.

Without a “pathway to a Palestinian state,” he said, Israel would not “get genuine security.” At the same conference, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the kingdom is ready to establish full relations with Israel as part of a larger political agreement.

“But that can only happen through peace for the Palestinians, through a Palestinian state,” he said.