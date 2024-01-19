The African Union, European Union, and United States have called for an immediate ceasefire and constructive dialogue between warring factions in Sudan.

The groups also called for an end to tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over a controversial agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland.

Representatives of the groups, who spoke on Thursday in Kampala, Uganda, after the meeting of an East African regional bloc, said that the two crises are threatening regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

The AU, EU and US and UN noted that the fighting has displaced 7 million people and kept 19 million children out of school.

Michael Hammer, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, called on Sudan's factions to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and to fulfill recent commitments to stop fighting.

“It's time for them to take action consistent with their stated claims that they want to stop the fighting and meet the needs of the people,” Hammer said.

He spoke after the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, held an emergency meeting of heads of states in Kampala to discuss the Sudan war and rising tension between Somalia and Ethiopia.

“Guns must be silenced"

Hammer said Sudan's army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is known as Hemetti, must follow through on their promise at a Dec. 9 IGAD summit to reach an unconditional ceasefire.

“They will be responsible for the break up of Sudan if this conflict continues,” Hammer said.

The first step is an enforceable ceasefire that can be closely monitored, said Ramtane Lamamra, the UN envoy for Sudan.

“Guns must be silenced," he said, adding that the war endangers “stability of the entire region and beyond.”