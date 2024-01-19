As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearings on a case brought forward by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeking an emergency suspension of the onslaught on hapless Palestinian civilians, it provided a moment to reflect not only on the legal discourse but also on the historical progression of warfare ethics.

Since ancient Greece, philosophers like Plato have pondered the moral aspects of war. He posited that only those who willingly participate in the escalation of conflict merit designation as adversaries.

This concept is enshrined in contemporary warfare laws, establishing a clear distinction: non-combatants are protected if they abstain from conflict.

Conversely, the advancements of humanity in numerous domains stand in stark contrast to the brutality witnessed in World War II. This period's atrocities galvanised a universal accord that humanity must aspire to greater ethical standards in warfare. This sparked a more fervent discourse on harmonising the conduct of war with civilised norms.

Long road to civilised warfare

Historically, societies have been ranked based on their alignment with the esteemed model of civilisation.

Culturally and politically refined states were considered civilised, while less advanced societies were pejoratively deemed barbaric or savage.

The criteria for civilisation have traditionally included the tactics used in warfare and general wartime behaviour.

As Michael Howard contended: "We can learn a great deal about a people's culture and the manner in which it develops by observing how they fight."

This is why many international laws and regulations pertaining to warfare were enacted post-World War II.

In this context, Hannah Arendt maintained that "international law ... embodies the civilised ideal as it continues to underpin international dealings, even amidst conflict."

This remains a testament to the enduring aspiration for humanity to act within the bounds of civility, even when faced with dire circumstances of war.

Barbarisation of warfare

Regrettably, Israel's brutal onslaught on Gaza represents an unprecedented low in wartime conduct.

Israel has not only violated international law but has also severely undermined the very notion of civilised behaviour in the context of armed conflict.

As Professor Alex J Bellamy argues: "Without ethical and legal constraints on both the decision to wage it and its conduct, war is nothing more than the application of brute force, logically indistinguishable from mass murder."

From ethnic cleansing and dropping more than 65,000 tons of explosives on civilians to establishing torture camps and depriving people of Gaza of food, shelter, water, and basic healthcare while bombing hospitals, schools, refugee shelters, residential areas, mosques and churches, the Israeli political and military leaders have probably reached the nadir of humane and civilised behaviour.

Netanyahu and his cabinet resorted to the "war on terror" rhetoric to justify a turn to any means necessary, including the resort to barbarity in warfare.