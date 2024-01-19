India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a temple that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, in an unofficial start to his re-election campaign this year.

The 50-metre (160-foot) tall house of worship for the deity Ram, which will be opened on Monday, was built on grounds where a mosque stood for centuries before it was torn down by Hindu zealots incited by members of Modi's party.

That demolition in 1992 triggered the worst religious riots since independence—killing 2,000 people, most of them Muslims—and shook the foundations of India's officially secular political order.

But for Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opening of the Ram Mandir temple in the northern town of Ayodhya is a landmark moment in a decades-long campaign to align the country's governance with its majority faith.

"I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion," Modi said last week, announcing he was embarking on an 11-day ritual fast ahead of the opening.

"The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India."

Effort 'to bring Hinduism to forefront'

Thousands of people are expected to throng Ayodhya for the ceremony alongside celebrity guests including billionaire Indian tycoons, former national cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood titan Amitabh Bachchan.

Modi and the BJP have sought to bring the Hindu faith to the forefront of public life since sweeping to power a decade ago.

Party luminaries regularly condemn earlier eras of Islamic rule over parts of India as a time of "slavery" when their own religion was oppressed, with Ayodhya a key plank in their narrative.

Devout Hindus believe Ram, one of the most revered Hindu gods, was born in the town more than 7,000 years ago, but that the Babri mosque was built over his birthplace by a 16th-century Muslim emperor.