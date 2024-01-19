BIZTECH
United Nations predicts full global tourism recovery in 2024
The World Tourism Organization expects a significant surge in the Chinese market following the government's decision to permit visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia until 2024.
Evening in Istanbul / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
January 19, 2024

Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2 percent more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations' World Tourism Organization said.

Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism activities worldwide this year, even though geopolitical instability, caused mainly by Israel's brutal war on Gaza, in the Middle East and elsewhere constitutes a risk for the industry as it affects would-be travellers' confidence, the UN tourism body said on Friday.

In 2023, travel demand in Europe and Africa almost reached pre-pandemic levels, surpassing them in the Middle East.

Some destinations, such as Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean and the Central American and North African sub-regions, exceeded their 2019 international tourism arrivals last year.

The organisation expects the Chinese market to soar in 2024, after the government allows visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia until 30 November 2024. Flight capacity into and out of China is set to increase this year.

In 2023, international tourism ended at 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 1.3 billion international travellers.

The overall industry contribution to the global economy in 2023 was $3.3 trillion, according to the report.

SOURCE:Reuters
