Turkish security forces captured a total of 42 suspects, who were wanted with an Interpol Red Notice in 12 countries, the country’s interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X that the suspects were captured as a result of simultaneous raids as part of the “Cage-31 Operation” across 13 provinces on Friday.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security Intelligence, the Anti-Smuggling and Organised Crime Directorate, and the Interpol-Europol Department, he said.