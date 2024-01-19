This week, Iran and Pakistan conducted attacks on each other's territories along their 900 km-long border, both claiming to have targeted armed groups to safeguard respective national security.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said it targeted an armed group in Panjgur town in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday. In response, Pakistan bombed hideouts of armed groups in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province on Thursday.

Iran’s attack, marking the first direct assault by Tehran on Pakistani soil, was carried out against the Jaish al Adl, which it accused of recent attacks on Iranian security forces near the border, branding it a terrorist organisation.

In response, Pakistan carried out multiple strikes inside Iran, targeting specific areas in the Saravan and Jalq regions. The operation, named 'Marg Bar Sarmachar,' aimed to combat Baloch separatists within Iran.

The strikes reportedly resulted in casualties, including women and children, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian strikes, leading to the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador in Islamabad and the recall of Pakistan's envoy from Tehran.

Which are the ‘terrorist’ groups targeted?

Targeted by Iran

Jaish al Adl is a Baloch militant group that emerged around 2012, primarily operating in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, Oral Toga, a researcher at the Ankara-based Center for Iranian Studies (IRAM), tells TRT World.

“This group formed as a successor to Jundallah, another militant group known for its opposition to the Iranian government,” he adds.

Jaish al Adl's activities are primarily centred around the Iran-Pakistan border region. The group claims to fight for the rights of Sunni Muslims in Iran and has been involved in numerous attacks against Iranian security forces and government installations, Toga explains.

Ansar al Furqan, another militant group operating in the region, emerged in 2013 after the merger of two groups, Hizbul Furqan and Harakat Ansar Iran. These groups shared similar anti-regime stances.

“Like Jaish al Adl, Ansar al Furqan conducts operations against the Iranian government, with a focus on Sistan and Baluchestan, a region that has a significant Sunni population and has been a hotspot for sectarian and separatist conflicts,” Toga says.

“Their activities include guerrilla attacks, bombings, and targeting Iranian security personnel.”

The Iranian government views both groups as terrorist organisations, reflecting the ethnic and sectarian tensions in the region.

The actions of these groups have resulted in numerous security incidents and clashes along the Iran-Pakistan border, adding to the intricate security dynamics in the area.

Targeted by Pakistan