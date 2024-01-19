Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, has told a Spanish newspaper that Israel is “very likely” committing genocide in Gaza.

Highlighting the massive death toll — more than 24,000 people — the use of banned weapons, the 60,000 people wounded, the lack of health care resources, the humanitarian crisis and the fact that 1.9 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes, she called the attacks “the monstrosity of our century.”

“These figures are unparalleled in other contemporary conflicts,” she told Spanish daily El Pais on Friday, citing the around 8,000 people killed in the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and the fewer than 8,000 civilian deaths in the Ukraine.

The Italian UN expert says she supports South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which she believes could succeed despite strong political pressure.

“The narrative that is still being spread is that Israel is acting in self-defence,” she said, arguing that Israel’s actions go far beyond the “limited and technical” concept of self-defence as defined in international law.

“Israel has invoked the right to rage war and use military force, which according to the jurisprudence of the International Court of Justice, does not exist,” she said.

Albanese argued that Israel has gone beyond self-defence by using “one-ton” bombs on densely populated areas, cutting off water, food, medicine, and fuel, as well as violating the principles of proportionality.

The UN special rapporteur said she sees genocidal intent in the language used by Israeli leaders, such as the defence minister calling Palestinians “human animals” or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoking the biblical concept of Amalek.

'Israel has erased entire families, doctors, journalists'