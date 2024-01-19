Those who turn a blind eye to the massacres and atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine will suffer great regret, the Turkish president has said.

Those who have caused the massacre of some 25,000 innocent people in Gaza, most of them women and children, will face the "burning consequences" of their actions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at a naval delivery ceremony in the northwestern Yalova Province.

"To put it bluntly, Western countries and international security institutions, which had their latest bad test on the Gaza issue, no longer have any credibility," he added.

Those who pass judgment on human rights and freedoms have turned a blind eye to the children, babies, and women brutally killed over the last 105 days, since Israel’s attacks started on October 7, he added.

"They are content to merely watch barbarities, escalating to genocide, perpetrated by today's Fuhrer (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, his bloodthirsty team against Palestinians," he added.

He stated that just like in Iraq, Bosnia, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Somalia, and Afghanistan, the institutions responsible for ensuring global security have failed and suffered a serious loss of reputation.

Naval forces' growth

During the delivery ceremony of navy-boosting projects in Yalova province, Erdogan said, "Today we are not only delivering ships, we are also delivering the world's first unmanned surface vehicle with electronic warfare capability to our navy."

Stating that he believes that each ship delivered will add more strength to Turkish Naval Forces, Erdogan said: "Our sea replenishment combat support ship, TCG Derya has the distinction of being the largest ship after TCG Anadolu."

Upon the commissioning of TCG Derya, floating units will efficiently provide fuel and water supplies, ensuring swift fulfillment of fuel, reinforcement, and water requirements for combat elements in regions near the operation area, he explained.