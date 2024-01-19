Türkiye’s relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) “are not limited to political and cultural dimensions,” Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

During his trip to the TRNC on Friday, Bolat first visited the tombs of TRNC’s founding President Rauf Denktas and first Former Vice President Fazil Kucuk in the capital city of Lefkosa, and then met with Economy and Energy Minister Olgun Amcaoglu.

After their meeting, Bolat and Amcaoglu participated at the 12th Türkiye-TRNC Joint Committee Conference, organised by the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM). The conference was also attended by senior officials from the TRNC as well as the Turkish Ambassador to Lefkosa, and businesspeople from the two countries.

“Given the great potential of the two countries, we endeavour to boost our trade relations to higher and mutually beneficial levels, therefore, we are taking significant steps in areas such as diversifying our trade, increasing investment opportunities and promoting mutual business activities,” Bolat said.

Bolat pointed out that the TRNC’s natural resources and economic power have increased the country’s strategic importance in the region, adding that they are working to build a future together.

He emphasised that Turkish investments in the TRNC and the increase in its trade volume are proof of this effort, saying that they are working on projects and action plans that support the integration of Northern Cypriot companies in to world trade.

The minister highlighted that their greatest wish for TRNC companies is to benefit from the strong position of Turkish companies in world trade, and that the TRNC will continue to be supported in every field.

TRNC president reaffirms two-state solution

On a visit to Türkiye's northern Trabzon province on Friday, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) reiterated his stance for a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.