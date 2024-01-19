While Israel's indiscriminate attacks have left Gaza devastated, the overwhelming majority of the international community has rejected this injustice, Türkiye's vice president has told the non-aligned world leaders.

Speaking at a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda on Friday, Cevdet Yilmaz criticised the UN Security Council for failing to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, battered by over three months of Israeli ground assault and bombardment, and urged its reformation.

"Throughout its history, the Non-Aligned Movement has been one of the prominent flag bearers for a peaceful, just, and credible international order," Yilmaz said as he addressed the heads of state and government from 123 nations as a special guest at the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the NAM.

"In the six decades that passed, the world has witnessed many atrocities and violent conflicts. Yet, the devastation inflicted on Palestinians since October 7 by the indiscriminate attacks of Israel in Gaza has been unprecedented in many aspects," he added.

'The world is bigger than five'

"Our motto, 'the world is bigger than five,' captures the international community's rightful call for just, effective and strengthened multilateralism, with the UN at its heart. A fairer and more just world is possible, this is also what this movement stands for," Yilmaz said.