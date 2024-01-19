Israel builds its black propaganda on lies and tries to spread it through state officials, academics, and media, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"We will never give up exposing Israel's lies and bringing the truths to the world's agenda," the director stated.

During his address at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony on Friday, Altun expressed that individuals embodying a colonial mentality subject those who differ from them and those categorised as "others" to various forms of oppression. He emphasised, "The current oppression in Palestine by Israel, a representative of this colonial mindset, serves as a poignant illustration of such practices."

Altun said that the current international system, which has collapsed in the face of the oppression in Gaza, shows why change has become a necessity, stating, "Many Western international broadcasters display a pro-Israel, biased, and truth-averse attitude."

"During the attacks that have been going on for over 100 days, Israel conducts black propaganda activities and systematic disinformation attacks through international media organisations and social media companies."

Due to the humanitarian and conscientious obligations, Türkiye never remains indifferent to such attacks, stands in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, and will persist in doing so, he said.

Altun highlighted that the Citizen Awards project by TRT embodies a goodwill initiative grounded in each individual's capacity to instigate positive change.