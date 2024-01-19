TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye won't give up exposing Israel's lies: Communications Director Altun
Reiterating dedication to unlimited responsibility for a more just world, Fahrettin Altun states that initiatives like TRT World Citizen involve rigorous efforts to surpass conventional patterns in the media and move towards a better future.
Türkiye won't give up exposing Israel's lies: Communications Director Altun
Altun emphasised Israel's attempts to spread black propaganda through officials, academics, and media. He assured, "This time, they cannot succeed." / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
January 19, 2024

Israel builds its black propaganda on lies and tries to spread it through state officials, academics, and media, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"We will never give up exposing Israel's lies and bringing the truths to the world's agenda," the director stated.

During his address at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony on Friday, Altun expressed that individuals embodying a colonial mentality subject those who differ from them and those categorised as "others" to various forms of oppression. He emphasised, "The current oppression in Palestine by Israel, a representative of this colonial mindset, serves as a poignant illustration of such practices."

Altun said that the current international system, which has collapsed in the face of the oppression in Gaza, shows why change has become a necessity, stating, "Many Western international broadcasters display a pro-Israel, biased, and truth-averse attitude."

"During the attacks that have been going on for over 100 days, Israel conducts black propaganda activities and systematic disinformation attacks through international media organisations and social media companies."

Due to the humanitarian and conscientious obligations, Türkiye never remains indifferent to such attacks, stands in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, and will persist in doing so, he said.

Altun highlighted that the Citizen Awards project by TRT embodies a goodwill initiative grounded in each individual's capacity to instigate positive change.

RECOMMENDED

'Israel won't succeed in black propaganda'

Stating that the greatest human resistance against Israel's atrocities was demonstrated by journalists working in the region, Altun said that the journalists "not only reported the news but also fought in a glorious struggle for truth, and 119 Palestinian journalists were martyred in this effort."

The extraordinary and courageous efforts of journalists working in Gaza led to a positive wave of change worldwide, he said.

"The reason why Israel intentionally targets journalists is precisely because of the truthful and moral stance of these journalists ... The whole world knows that Israel intentionally targets journalists like Wael al Dahdouh who seek the truth, deliberately killing their families." He added that Israel tries to kill the truth and suffocate it."

Altun emphasised Israel's attempts to spread black propaganda through officials, academics, and media. He assured, "This time, they cannot succeed."

"Righteousness alone isn't sufficient; being better is necessary. We'll intensively strive in politics, diplomacy, humanitarian aid, communication, and media to end this tragedy," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices