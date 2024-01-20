US President Joe Biden has said creation of an independent state for Palestinians was not impossible while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still in office, and the two leaders had discussed the issue.

Asked on Friday if a two-state solution to Middle East's decades-old conflict arising out of Israel's occupation of historic Palestine was "impossible" while Netanyahu was in office, Biden said, "No, it's not."

Biden said Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-states solutions, and there were a number of types possible, adding that some United Nations members don't have military forces.

Earlier on Friday, the White House said Biden had pushed Netanyahu on the need for Palestinian sovereignty recognised by Tel Aviv, as the two leaders spoke for the first time in a month amid tensions over plans for the aftermath of the Gaza war.

"The president still believes in the promise and the possibility of a two-state solution" for both Israelis and Palestinians, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the call.

During his conversation with Netanyahu, Biden "made clear his strong conviction that a two-state solution is still the right path ahead. And we're going to continue to make that case."

"Good friends and allies can have those kinds of candid, forthright discussions and we do," added Kirby.

The call came a day after Netanyahu said he opposes allowing Palestinian sovereignty that some 72 percent of UN member states already recognise, deepening Israeli divisions with key backer Washington over the conduct of Israel's invasion and what comes next.

The United States gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military dole. Biden has asked Congress to approve an additional $14 billion, part of a sweeping supplemental funding request stalled in Congress as Republicans and Democrats negotiate immigration policy changes.

The call also discussed US hostages still among those held captive by Hamas since the October 7 blitz on Israel, Kirby added.

Questions about rift

Biden and Netanyahu last spoke on December 23 and the silence between them since has led to repeated questions about a rift.

The pair have had a notoriously complicated relationship in the past, with the Democratic US president last year pressing the far-right Israeli premier over controversial judicial reforms.

But Biden has stood firmly behind Israel since October 7, even travelling to the country after the attacks, where he publicly embraced Netanyahu, pledged full US support and also called himself a "Zionist."

Fresh tensions have emerged since then however as the toll of the Israeli invasion on Gaza has mounted, with Biden warning that Israel could lose support by "indiscriminate bombing". Yet, US has continued to arm Israel to the teeth and shelter it from UN resolutions calling for ceasefire in Gaza.