A member of Israel's War Cabinet has cast doubt on the country's strategy for releasing captives held in besieged Gaza, saying only a ceasefire can free them, as the prime minister rejected calls to scale back its brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

The comments by Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief, marked the latest sign of disagreement among top Israeli officials over the direction of the war on besieged Gaza, now in its fourth month.

In his first public statements on the course of the war, Eisenkot said that claims the dozens of captives could be freed by means other than a ceasefire amounted to spreading "illusions" — an implicit criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the five-member War Cabinet and who insists that pursuing the war will win their release.

Eisenkot's statements came as some relatives of captives have intensified their protests, a sign of mounting frustration over the far-right government's lack of military progress in Gaza and failure toward a deal to release the remaining captives.

Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have said the fighting will continue until Hamas resistance group is crushed, and argue that only military action can win the captives' release.

But commentators and analysts have begun to question whether Netanyahu's objectives are realistic, given the war entering its 106th day, Palestinian fighters giving tough resistance to invading forces and growing international criticism, including genocide accusations against Tel Aviv at the United Nations World Court.

Critics accuse Netanyahu of trying to avoid looming investigations of governmental failures, keep his coalition intact and put off elections.

Polls show that the popularity of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has plummeted during the war.

'Illusions'

Speaking to the investigative programme "Uvda" on Israel's Channel 12 television, Eisenkot said the Israeli captives "will only return alive if there is a deal, linked to a significant pause in fighting."

He said dramatic rescue operations are unlikely because the captives are apparently spread out, many of them in underground tunnels.

Claiming captives can be freed by means other than a deal "is to spread illusions," said Eisenkot, whose son was killed in December while fighting in Gaza.

Captives' families have grown increasingly frustrated with the far-right government.

The father of one captive began a hunger strike on Friday night outside Netanyahu's private residence in the coastal town of Caesarea, pledging to eat only a quarter of a pita a day — the reported daily meal of the captives — until the prime minister agrees to meet with him.