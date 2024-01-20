A Texas prosecutor has convened a grand jury to investigate the Uvalde school shooting, US media reported, as families of the 19 children and two teachers killed continued their calls for criminal charges against officers involved in the hesitant and haphazard police response to the massacre.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell told the San Antonio Express-News on Friday that a grand jury will review evidence related to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022.

She did not disclose what the grand jury will focus on, the newspaper reported.

The Uvalde Leader-News first reported the empanelling of the grand jury.

Relatives of the children and teachers who were fatally shot renewed their demands for the indictment of police officers after the Justice Department on Thursday released a scathing report that again laid bare numerous failures by police during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in US history.

"I'm very surprised that no one has ended up in prison," said Velma Lisa Duran, whose sister Irma Garcia was one of the two teachers killed in the shooting, said on Thursday. "It's sort of a slap in the face that all we get is a review ... we deserve justice."

The release of the nearly 600-page report — roughly 20 months after the shooting — leaves a criminal investigation by Uvalde County prosecutors as one the last unfinished reviews by authorities into the attack at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed inside two fourth-grade classrooms while highly armed police officers waited in the hallways for more than an hour before going inside to confront the gunman.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the police response "a failure that should not have happened."

But the report is deliberately silent on the question that still burns in the minds of many victims' families: Will anyone responsible for the failures be charged with a crime?

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had not yet read the full findings. "But I don’t know that there’s any criminal liability," he said.

He also praised the legislation, while also calling for Congress to "pass common sense gun safety laws to ensure that mass shootings like this one don't happen in the first place."

No charges, slow-paced investigation

Since the shooting, at least five officers have lost their jobs, including two from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the on-site commander, then-school district police chief, Pete Arredondo.

But no one has been charged in the criminal investigation that was led by the Texas Rangers.

The Justice Department report says the FBI has assisted the Rangers but is not doing its own investigation.

The Rangers — part of the Texas DPS, which had more than 90 officers on the scene of the shooting — submitted their initial findings at the start of 2023.