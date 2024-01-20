Saturday, January 20, 2024

0931 GMT — Deadly Israeli air attacks continue to rain down on Gaza as fighting continues in Khan Younis with death toll nearing 25,000.

At least 165 Palestinians have been killed and 280 injured in the last 24 hours, and people are still trapped under rubble as Israeli forces continue their assault on besieged Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the territory said.

"The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in Gaza, leaving 165 martyrs and 280 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement added.

Israeli forces blew up multiple homes in the town of Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing several people and injuring others, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A Palestinian was also killed after being directly targeted by a reconnaissance plane in Khan Younis, the news agency said, citing medical sources.

More updates 👇

1702 GMT — Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards stage nationwide anti-Israel rally

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards protested across the country against ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, blaming the US and EU for sponsoring the onslaught and urging Madrid to stop supporting Israel.

On the call of the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP), a conglomerate of over 100 civil society organisations in Spain, a massive number of people staged anti-Israel rallies in more than 90 provinces and districts, with the largest one in the capital Madrid, where over 50,000 people are estimated to have participated in solidarity with Palestine.

The leaders urged the Spanish government to "sever all political, economic, cultural, and sporting relations with Israel and take concrete steps for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to stop the genocide".

1642 GMT — Israelis opposing war receiving 'death threats:' Knesset member

Israeli lawmaker Ofer Cassif, who has been criticised for backing South Africa's genocide case against Israel, says "there is an assault going on" against those who are opposing Tel Aviv's military campaign in Gaza.

“People are arrested for tweets and posts, not in support of Hamas, of course, but in supporting ending the war, or before even cease-fire. Students are suspended from the universities and colleges. People are fired from their workplaces . The police are brutally violent towards the demonstrators,” Cassif said.

Cassif said everyone will pay a "huge price" and the entire "region is going to explode" if Israel does not get rid of the "terrible government" headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1349 GMT — UN General Assembly president turns calls for ceasefire in Gaza

President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis renewed his call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, he acknowledged that inability to resolve global issues has rendered the relevancy of UN questionable.

“I must tell you that I am deeply concerned and indeed dismayed about the ongoing calamity in the Gaza Strip; and so, I call upon this movement to exert its influence in bringing a halt to the carnage that we are all haplessly witnessing. That situation behoves that we ask: how much is enough? I renew the demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” he said.

1259 GMT — Hostage families ramp up for truce-for-hostages deal

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his far-right government’s lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.

A group representing families of the hostages said they had "begged for 105 days" and now demanded the government show leadership and take bold steps to free the hostages.

A member of Israel’s War Cabinet has called a ceasefire the only way to secure their release, a comment that implied criticism of Israel's current strategy.

Related Families of hostages boo Israel's Netanyahu during parliament address

1226 GMT — Hamas dismisses Biden comments on Palestinian state

A senior Hamas official dismissed comments by US President Joe Biden about the possibility of Israel agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The illusion that Biden is preaching about a state of Palestine and its characteristics does not fool our people," Izzat al Rishq, member of Hamas's political bureau, said in a statement.

"Biden is a full partner in the genocidal war and our people do not expect any good from him."

Biden said Friday it was still possible that Netanyahu could agree to some form of Palestinian state after the two leaders spoke by phone for the first time in nearly a month, while Israel's war in Gaza grinds on.

1201 GMT — 2 people killed as Israeli drone hits car in Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near Tyre City on a road between Bazouriye and Borj el Shamali towns, resulting in two deaths, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Another attack targeted a house in the Marwahin area on the border with Israel, the agency added.

Earlier Saturday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced in a statement that its members targeted Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Hunin Castle and Al Dhahirah site with “appropriate weapons.”

1148 GMT — Palestinians mourn teenager killed in West Bank

Palestinians gathered to mourn the death of a teenager killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli aggression has surged since the war erupted in Gaza.

In a case that has drawn concern from the White House, seventeen-year-old Tawfiq Ajaq was shot dead on Friday in the town of Al Mazraa Al Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian news agency Wafa and relatives of the young man said.