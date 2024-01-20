India will fence the border with conflict-hit neighbour Myanmar, the country’s home minister has said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, the federal government has decided the entire India-Myanmar border will be fenced on the same lines as the India-Bangladesh border.

Speaking during an event in the northeastern state of Assam, Shah said the government is rethinking the free movement agreement with Myanmar, which will be ended.

A free movement regime exists between the two countries, according to which, citizens from the two countries, living within 16 kilometers (around 10 miles) on both sides of the border can cross the border on the production of border passes.

Thousands of people from Myanmar, which is entangled in an internal ethnic conflict, have so far crossed into the Indian side, seeking refuge. Other than the civilians, soldiers too have entered India.

A few hundred soldiers from Myanmar crossed into the Indian side this week.

Early this month, Indian army chief Gen. Manoj Pande had warned that some of the Burmese insurgent groups were attempting to enter India in the northeast state of Manipur.